Mr. Stand on Business: Jamichael Stillwell's remarkable journey to the Milwaukee Panthers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — There are many ways to describe Milwaukee Panthers forward Jamichael Stillwell, but the best nickname to encapsulate his game is 'Mr. Stand on Business.'

“You know, I'm recruiting him and he's signing his text Mr. Stand On Business," Panthers head coach Bart Lundy laughed.

Lundy recruited Stillwell from Butler County Community College, a junior college (JUCO) program in El Dorado, Kan.

The junior forward averaged a double-double (12.5 points and 10.5 rebounds) for the Grizzlies in 27 outings during the 2023-24 season.

However, his nickname 'Mr. Stand on Business' stands for a lot more than just basketball.

“His story is remarkable," Lundy added. "You know, he's been through a lot in life.”

Born and raised in Atlanta, Ga., basketball became a sense of sanctuary for Stillwell.

“I’m trying to change the narrative," the JUCO transfer explained. "A lot of people who know me know how I came up. Basketball wasn't the first route for me.”

In fact, Stillwell didn’t start playing organized basketball until high school.

After graduating from Elevation Prep in Fort Wayne, Ind. — where he averaged 24 points and 11 rebounds as a senior — Stillwell played one season at Miami-Date Community College before transferring to Butler County Community College.

However, during the end of his sophomore campaign with the Grizzlies, Stillwell contracted mononucleosis.

“I was in the hospital for like two days," Stillwell recalled. “I dropped like 20-something pounds in like seven days. I tried to play with it but didn’t know how serious it was... It messed my stats up a lot.”

Stillwell was being recruited by multiple Division I programs during that time.

While several programs lost interest, the Milwaukee Panthers recruited harder.

"We sat him down and said here's our plan to get all your weight back," Lundy explained. "He knew that we cared, and we knew that we were there before really anybody else.”

Not only did Stillwell gain his weight back, but his game had no problem translating to the Division I level.

The junior forward set a new program record for the Panthers with 19 rebounds in a single game against the Green Bay Phoenix on Dec. 11, 2024.

With eight games left in the regular season, Stillwell is averaging 13.5 points and 10.9 rebounds. His 12 double-double performances this season are a new program record, five of which happened in a row for another school record.

Stillwell's 10.9 rebounds per game ranks him fifth nationally.

“You know when you talk about rebounding, there's a ball in the air, and most of the time it's a 50/50 ball," Lundy explained. "Some of it's positioning, some of it's just heart and desire, but it's a 50/50 ball so that's his business. I would say he is 'Mr. Stand On Business' because he comes up with most of those 50/50s.”

So what fuels him every day on his quest for greatness?

His three-year-old daughter Amia.

“My why is really my little girl," Stillwell smiled. Every time I'm on the court I just think about what kind of situation I can put her in while she’s growing up – the situation I wasn't in.”

Stillwell has one year of college eligibility remaining after the 2024-25 season.

