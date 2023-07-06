MPS Athletic Combine geared to provide opportunities

MILWAUKEE — The NFL Combine has become one of football's biggest off-season events with college players hoping to catch the eyes of pro scouts.

Milwaukee children recently had the chance to benefit from the neat partnership.

"Today is all about the kids first of all and it's great to partner with MPS because what they're doing is giving these kids the opportunity to get some exposure to combine testing," MaxOut Sports Testing Co-Owner Ross Blount says.

As kids hope, for just one look.

"Why am I out here?" Milwaukee Marshall Lineman Wykhir Jones says. "I want some recognition. I feel like MPS is doing a good job getting people recognized. We didn't have that much attention, but they're doing a good job trying to get us recognized."

MPS is hoping their athletes get that recognition, wherever it may be.

"This gives the athletes a chance to test their measurables, to see where they're at right now, and know what they need to work on," MPS Manager of Athletics Matt Goodwin says. "But also, to show this to colleges and use it as a recruitment tool."

Whether it's Division 2, 3, NAIA, or Junior College. Since few make Division 1.

"I think this gives athletes the opportunity to find any type of college experience, whether it's JUCO, Division 1, high-major, mid-major," MPS Interscholastic Athletics and Academics Supervisor Steve Wells says. "It just gives them a chance to keep their athletic career going and their academic career which is the important part."

"It's rare that you find that true D-1 athlete, so when you're talking 1-AA, JUCO, D-2, D-3, it is about the academics," Blount says. "The more you can couple the academics with the athletics, you can really drive the cost of college down, get your exposure, increase your opportunities at the next level."

After all. With tangible measurements? There's belief.

"I hope some colleges will hit me up," Jones says. "I want to go somewhere nice, but wherever I go is fine."

The event this year sold out, limited to 40 MPS Students. Organizers hope to grow it and involve more city schools, in the future to give kids more chances at life-changing opportunities, beyond high school.

