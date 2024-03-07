Watch Now
Mothers of Marquette star players Kolek and Oso preview tonight's game

Both Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro are being honored pregame ahead of tonight's showdown with #2 UConn.
TMJ4’s Ashley Washburn interviews Kolek and Oso’s mothers ahead of Marquette game.
Posted at 7:39 PM, Mar 06, 2024
It's Marquette's senior night!

#8 Marquette is looking for revenge against #2 UConn after last month's 28-point blunder, but the Golden Eagles will be without Tyler Kolek tonight.

The mothers of both players, Lynn Kolek and Dawn Ighodaro, spoke with TMJ4's Ashley Washburn ahead of tonight's game.

