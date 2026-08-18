WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Nathan Hale High School will begin its football season Friday without more than half of its coaching staff after at least six coaches resigned following a district investigation.

Five Nathan Hale coaches were placed on administrative leave nearly two weeks ago as the district conducted what it called a "confidential personnel investigation."

Watch: More than half of Nathan Hale football coaches resign amid district investigation before season opener

Nathan Hale sees coach exodus

Nathan Hale Principal Matthew Lesar sent an email to parents on August 6, notifying them of the investigation, but also stating that "at no time has there been any concern regarding the safety or well-being of any of our student-athletes."

Nathan Hale High School Nathan Hale Principal Matthew Lesar sent an email to parents on August 6, notifying them of the investigation.

Four days later, Lesar sent a follow-up email saying several members of the staff resigned while the investigation remained ongoing, and that current defensive coordinator Cody Schumitsch would serve as interim head coach while they begin the search for a permanent head coach.

According to sources close to the situation, all five coaches who were placed on administrative leave have since resigned. At least one other coach — who was not placed on leave — has also resigned, making that at least 6 coaches gone from an 11-person staff.

Nathan Hale High School On Aug. 10, Lesar sent a follow-up email to parents saying several members of the staff resigned while the investigation remained ongoing.

Sources close to the coaches involved said the situation stemmed from a possible group message thread involving members of the entire coaching staff.

TMJ4 Sports reached out to the district to ask if that group message is part of the investigation, but has not heard back.

The coaches who were placed on administrative leave said they did not receive any communication from the district or school explaining why they were placed on administrative leave, which led them to resigning.

Nathan Hale is set to host Kaukauna in Week 1 on Friday.

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