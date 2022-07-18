Watch Now
Former Green Bay graduate Max Wagner selected in 2nd round of MLB Draft

Max Wagner clemson
Sean Rayford/AP
Clemson infielder Max Wagner runs to first during an NCAA baseball game against South Carolina at Segra Park on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson won 10-2. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Max Wagner clemson
Posted at 3:51 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 16:51:31-04

LOS ANGELES (NBC 26) — Max Wagner didn't have to wait long to hear his name called in Sunday night's MLB Draft.

The Baltimore Orioles selected the 2020 Green Bay Preble graduate with the No. 42 overall pick in the second round.

Wagner was named the Wisconsin player of the year in 2020 and then went on to star at Clemson University. After a subpar freshman season, Wagner burst onto the scene this spring, batting .370 and mashing a program-record 27 home runs. He was named the ACC Player of the Year.

