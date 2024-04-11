Milwaukee Wave looks to use David and Goliath win to advance in MASL playoffs

Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero knows it's not the biggest accomplishment in Milwaukee Wave history, but it is the least expected outcome, as they beat undefeated 25-0 Monterrey in the first round of the Major Arena Soccer League playoffs.

"Dealing with the fans, and you know, a 25-0 team," Wave head coach Giuliano Oliviero said. "Dealing with, you know, maybe a few bad calls that home teams get. How they persevered is, I'm just beyond proud of them."

"We weren't expecting to be in this position to be honest," Wave assistant coach Tenzin Rampa said. "You know, being a part of this franchise, the Wave always expects to get here. But with this particular group, and with the injuries that we've taken on, for us to win that series? We're on an emotional high right now. So we're just riding the wave right now."

The Wave lost postseason game one in overtime. Had numerous key veterans out with injury. So one of the most famous Biblical stories is mentioned.

"We select a player, you know, to give us a quote every game, and David and Goliath was the quote," Rampa said.

"We got some players on the mend," Oliviero said. "I think we're going to get some players back. You know, it's kind of been that next player-up mentality all season long, and when the players have got their numbers called? They've really impressed us."

Major credit goes to the coaches, but Giuliano Oliviero and Tenzin Rampa, won't take it.

"The young guys push the veterans, and you know, the veterans leadership down in Monterrey was unbelievable," Oliviero said. "And having the young guys show up every day and put the older guys on their heels? It keeps you sharp."

"It's about the players," Rampa said. "The players play the game. You know, the coach's job is just to you know, prepare them as best as possible. And Giuls put together a really good game plan."

The Milwaukee Wave now waiting until Monday night to find out the winner of Utica and Kansas City and who they will play in the Major Arena Soccer League Eastern Conference Finals. However, getting injured players back with the wait will be warranted.

