Milwaukee Wave gears up to return to championship form ahead of season opener

MILWAUKEE — Another season for the Milwaukee Wave means championship expectations. Just ask the new guy defender Ben Ramin.

"It's a strong franchise in our league," Ben Ramin says. "I mean the championships tell the story itself but having a coach like Giuls and Rampa, they bring the experience of winning in this sport. And that's a big reason why I came and I think a lot of guys stay here and wanna play here. I believe this franchise is always pursuing a championship. It's very detail-oriented. And the attitude so far in this preseason is that we've got a very talented group. A lot of depth. And we have what it takes to go the distance."

"We weren't overly happy with last year's season," Giuliano Oliviero says. "We did make the playoffs. Coming out of the pandemic, we didn't know how it was going to go, and fortunate enough down the stretch, we got it together. We wanna build off of that."

And it all starts with Mr. Personality, Ian Bennett.

"MVP is back," Oliviero says. "He's hungry. He wants us to succeed as a team which is great. What he does for us and helping us win games, I mean, he still puts the team first and we respect that."

"He sets the example on and off the field," Ramin says. "He is a great communicator. He pushes guys in the right way. He trains hard. He says the right things. You know, as a new player to this group, I'm trying to soak in his work ethic and what he says on the field."

In addition to the season opener Saturday night against Saint Louis, the Wave travels to Kansas City Sunday and hosts KC next Friday at the UW-Milwaukee Panther arena. Three games in six days, quite ambitious.

