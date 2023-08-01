Milwaukee Torrent Camp features overseas influence with German soccer players

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Torrent recently brought a slice of Germany to Wales Community Park.

"It's a big honor for me to stay here in the U.S. and to train the kids," Elisa Senss says. "I want to make sure to tell the kids the most important thing is to have fun."

Elisa Senss of Bayer Leverkusen is the reigning player of the year.

"I was always looking for players who played in the highest league," Senss says. "It was a dream for me to play for the national team and to play in the German Bundesliga."

Eva Van Deursen also plays in Germany. But this takes her back to her youth.

"Honestly I have to say seeing all the kids running around, cheering each other on, it makes me super happy to see," Van Deursen says. "It just reminds me a little of how I started when I was 5 years old."

Do these kids at the camp realize the level of professional coaching they are getting?

"Yeah, sometimes," Senss laughs. “They ask for an (autograph), and I bring my card from home here and the kids are happy about it. And me too!”

"Some of the smaller (students) don’t really know and that’s fine," Van Deursen says. "Some of the older kids do, and they’ll ask for an autograph, which is super cool to get that recognition, but no, some of the small kids don't know."

But in the end, girls soccer in Milwaukee got better.

"The kids in Milwaukee in the Torrent football camp learned a lot," Senss says. “And I want all the girls to be brave and be free to do this sport if they want. This is what they learned at the Milwaukee Torrent football camp.”

