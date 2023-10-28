Milwaukee plays Atlanta in conference showdown

MILWAUKEE — Atlanta Hawks (0-2, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (1-0, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta takes on Milwaukee in Eastern Conference action Sunday.

Milwaukee went 58-24 overall, 35-17 in Eastern Conference play and 32-9 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bucks shot 47.3% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.

Atlanta finished 41-41 overall and 26-26 in Eastern Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Hawks averaged 7.1 steals, 4.9 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: None listed.

Hawks: Wesley Matthews: out (calf).

