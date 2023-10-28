Watch Now
Milwaukee plays Atlanta in conference showdown

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Johnson
John Bazemore/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives against Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
MILWAUKEE — Atlanta Hawks (0-2, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (1-0, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta takes on Milwaukee in Eastern Conference action Sunday.

Milwaukee went 58-24 overall, 35-17 in Eastern Conference play and 32-9 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bucks shot 47.3% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.

Atlanta finished 41-41 overall and 26-26 in Eastern Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Hawks averaged 7.1 steals, 4.9 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: None listed.

Hawks: Wesley Matthews: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

