Milwaukee Panthers Men's Basketball still searching for consistency

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Panthers announced Monday that Markeith Browning has been dismissed from the program. It's been a challenging season.

Bart Lundy can certainly turn a phrase.

"That's a lot of coach speak for you guys. You can quote any of that coach speak you want," Milwaukee Panthers Head Coach Bart Lundy says. "And these guys can tell you the truth."

And the truth is? The Milwaukee Panthers are not surprising people like last season.

"Whether we snuck up or not, you know, that is what it is," Lundy says. "But your last part of your statement is absolutely true, that people are, they want, they want to get Milwaukee... Not only were we, did we achieve things that people didn't expect. But we were unliked a little bit, and that's ok. If everybody likes you? You're probably not making any waves."

Struggling this year is teaching the Panthers lessons.

"It might take us a couple of times getting hit to realize hey, you know, we've gotta, can't roll in and expect to win," Lundy says. "You've gotta prepare and you've gotta overprepare because everybody else is."

"With the year we had last year? It's really easy for new guys to come in with that pressure, to exceed expectations and things like that," Angelo Stuart says. "As Coach Lundy said, I think it's just stacking good days."

The Panthers have been giving minutes to double-digit players, 10 to 12 per game just to find the combinations that will hopefully work down the road.

