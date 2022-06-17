Milwaukee Mile returns to State Fair Park this Sunday

MILWAUKEE — It's been an uphill battle to populate the calendar in recent years but race drivers will tell you it's a "Dream track." And this weekend some of racing's best local talent get a chance to showcase their skills on state fair park's iconic oval.

The Milwaukee Mile comes to life again on Father's Day with the ARCA Midwest Tour Super Late Model series and the Father's Day 100 presented by Hunt Brothers Pizza.

"It's door-to-door competition. If you look at the cars, there's usually a donut on the side because they're racing side-by-side, nose-to-tail and they really go after it for that 100 laps," said Joe Balash.

"Probably the best race you can see other than the Cup race up at Road America as far as talent, but there are so many drivers here at that level that you'll never see there for financial reasons, that deserve to be there, probably more than some of the guys. The talent you'll see here is top-level, you won't see better than this," said Ryan Farrell.

And reviving the mile, racing on the legendary oval is a huge deal for the drivers.

"I was born in West Allis and I saw the track while doing odd jobs in high school and just stared at it and thought man, how cool would it be to finally be out there and actually managed to get there," said Farrell.

"It's such a historic track, it's one of the oldest tracks in the country. To be able to run here is just such an honor. It's probably one of my favorite tracks, it's just such a huge track, you're going probably 130 miles per hour, a thrill that's just amazing," said James Lynch.

"It's an amazing venue to race. There's so much rich history that's involved with the race track. So many divisions have been on the track, a lot of great names in racing and hopefully we're developing new great names for the fans to cheer for," said Balash.

Nascar Cup Series driver Erik Jones is expected to race on Sunday. He won in 2014 at the Mile.

