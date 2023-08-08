Milwaukee Mile coming back to life: 'Competition's tough up here'

The recent racing history lesson of Casey Roderick involved the Milwaukee Mile.

"Keeping these older tracks alive still, and promote them well," Roderick says. "And try to get people out here to watch us race. I was a little disappointed in the car count. I figured we'd have more than that."

The 30-year-old from Georgia loves racing in the Badger state.

"The variety is very good up here," Roderick says. "The state of Wisconsin's got a lot of different race tracks. I've only been to three of them so far. So, went to Kaukauna two years ago and then Madison this year and Milwaukee."

With ASA Stars Father's Day 100 winner Ty Majeski close by, Roderick loves competing against the best barnstormers.

"Competition's tough up here," Roderick says. "I like the way people race up here. They race hard but they race you clean. And you know how it is. You get raced, how you race people."

But in his years in racing, he does notice one concerning trend with the economy and inflation affecting the sport.

"It seems like everybody's spending more and more every year," Roderick says. "And it's just, I don't know. I wish we could find a way to keep all that down. But like technology is these days? It's just raising the prices for everyone."

The next major event at the Milwaukee Mile is the NASCAR Trucks race along with the ARCA series on Sunday, Aug. 27.

