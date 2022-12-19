Milwaukee men’s basketball game canceled due to Rhode Island Rams Covid outbreak

The Milwaukee men’s basketball team announced Monday that its game at Rhode Island has been canceled due to a Covid outbreak.

Multiple players and staff members for the Rhode Island Rams have tested positive for Covid.

Milwaukee was supposed to take on the Rams on Thursday in an away game. The game will not be played this season, Milwaukee said.

According to ESPN, this is believed to be the first Division I men's college basketball game canceled or postponed due to COVID this season.

The Panthers will play a Horizon League contest at Oakland on Dec. 29.

The Rams hope to play against Duquesne on New Year's Eve, ESPN reports.

