Milwaukee made Javier Martinez fights for a title

"When he does take down. You see the finish, right there!" a boxing announcer says. "Look at the legs on this guy. He's done!"

For Javier Martinez? Going for the North American Boxing Organization Middleweight title Friday night will be his biggest pro moment.

"I'm out here grinding. Trying to make something out of myself," Javier Martinez says. "Hopefully this fight, I win. It's gonna be for a title."

All coming against his biggest amateur nemesis, Troy Isley, who kept him off the USA Olympic team.

"I was waiting to go to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo," Martinez says. "So I did everything I had to do. I won Nationals. I actually won the Olympic Trials but they ended up taking this guy."

Martinez nickname is Milwaukee Made. He grew up on the tough south side streets.

"Especially when you have a lot of people telling you you're not gonna be nothing," Martinez says. "And I'm here because, I try to prove everybody wrong, you know? You know, everybody tells me this isn't, boxing, you're not really going to make nothing out of boxing. It's like, yeah, alright. We'll see."

And surviving bad choices after he quit when he fell short to Isley before.

"I lost the Olympic Trials and I quit," Martinez says. "I quit for a year and a half. I was out doing stuff I shouldn't have been. And then it all just hit me like I can't be doing this more."

With a win Friday night in Vegas? Martinez could be set up for more. A World Boxing Organization title contender.

