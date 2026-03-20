Milwaukee Juneau advances to Division 4 state finals game

Milwaukee Juneau advances after defeating Regis Ramblers 72-54 in the Division 4 state semifinals.

They will move on to play No. 4 seed Cambridge on Saturday in the Division 4 state title game.

Guiding the team is head coach Torre Johnson Jr. who spent the last seven seasons as Juneau's assistant coach before taking over the team last summer.

Ashley Washburn, TMJ4 Sports Milwaukee Juneau is heading to the state basketball tournament for the first time, led by head coach Torre Johnson Jr. and his son Dooney Johnson.

"It means a whole lot, especially being my alma mater, Class of '03," Torre Johnson Jr. said.

His graduating class set the previous bar for Milwaukee Juneau with a trip to the sectional finals, a peak that stood for 23 years.

"Always trying to visualize how it felt to be here, wishing that we could get here as players. So for me personally, it's going to be a real special moment and also cool to be able to coach your alma mater and to get to this moment," Torre Johnson Jr. said.

The program has been on the rise over the last four years, going from an 11-11 finish in the 2022-23 season to just one loss this year (26-1).

"I just wanted to make sure I put these guys in position to be able to show that we are a good team and be able to represent the city well," Torre Johnson Jr. said.

The turnaround is fueled by Coach Johnson and his son, junior guard Dooney Johnson. Dooney Johnson is a Gonzaga commit and one of the top 30 recruits in the country for the Class of 2027, ranked at No. 28 by ESPN.

Dooney made 21 of his 27 points in the second half of the game on Thursday night.

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