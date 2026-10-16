Milwaukee Bucks move home opener to 3 p.m. for Brewers' World Series game

The Milwaukee Bucks are moving up the start time for their home opener due to game one of the World Series in Milwaukee.

The Bucks announced on Friday that the game on Oct. 23 against the Chicago Bulls will now start at 3 p.m. in celebration of the World Series game later that evening.

Watch below: Brewers bound for World Series; fans pack American Family Field for Game 4 watch party

Brewers bound for World Series; fans pack American Family Field for Game 4 watch party

The team said they worked with the NBA to move the game to create a memorable day for Milwaukee sports fans.

“The Brewers’ return to the World Series for the first time in 44 years is a special moment for Milwaukee and sports fans across Wisconsin. Congratulations to the Brewers and the entire organization on this tremendous achievement, and we’ll be cheering them on as they begin their World Series run. The Bucks are proud to move our home opener to 3 p.m. in recognition of this historic occasion and thank the NBA for making this schedule change possible," the team said in a statement.

Watch below: Milwaukee Brewers fans celebrate the team winning the NLCS

Milwaukee Brewers fans celebrate the team winning the NLCS

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