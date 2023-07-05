Milwaukee Buckettes look to bring women's semi-professional basketball back to the city

MILWAUKEE — Most summers, the MSOE gym sits quiet and empty. But this summer, it will be home to the Milwaukee Buckettes.

"I've been working with the independent professional women's league commissioner for about two, three years now. And I told her, I promised her when I moved back to Milwaukee that I got her," says Lisa Brown, Milwaukee Buckettes General Manager.

A woman of her word, Lisa sent out the hoops signal across Milwaukee.

"First step of getting it going is just word of mouth and just getting it in people's ears to know what we are doing and what we have coming," says Lisa.

And just like that, players like Megan Will answered the call.

"I played in Croatia for a few months, then this past fall, I played in Costa Rica for a few months," says Megan Will, an international basketball player based in Wisconsin. "I was so happy that we had something, to be honest. Because I know other states have a few, but in Wisconsin, there was only one team in Oshkosh. But now that there is one in Milwaukee, closer to me, I enjoy that we are expanding it as well."

Still being built by the basketball community, when Milwaukee Tech's own Arom Murrell heard the news, he was more than willing to lend his coaching IQ.

"I've been coaching women's basketball for ten to twelve years. I've seen how the game has grown for them and I've seen how the interest level has increased as the years have gone on. Also, I'm a girl dad. So at the end of the day, you want to do things that are going to give them the opportunity," says Murrell, Women's Head Basketball coach at Milwaukee Tech.

The first season will undoubtedly bring some adversity for the Buckettes, going up against the more established teams in the league.

"I know when I play I leave my heart on the court. I believe the women that are a part of our organization will do the same. So we are here to compete," says Lisa.

But with this just being the latest attempt to bring women's professional basketball back to Milwaukee, these women are playing for something bigger.

"It's just another way to bring the community together. Like get women out playing, getting active, and playing the sport that they love," says Megan.

The Milwaukee Buckette's first game will be held on July 8, at MSOE. The doors will open around 11:30 a.m., with tip-off around 12:30 p.m.

