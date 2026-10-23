Milwaukee Brewers unveil 2026 World Series roster, with the return of Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff is officially back on the Milwaukee Brewers' roster for the 2026 World Series, the team announced on Friday.

Before game one Friday night, the team revealed its roster for the World Series.

Watch below: Milwaukee Brewers fan excited for watch parties heading into the World Series

Milwaukee Brewers fan excited for watch parties heading into the World Series

The 26-man roster includes 13 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders and five outfielders as the team looks to win its first World Series. Game one against the Tampa Bay Rays is Friday night at American Family Field.

Woodruff, who has been with the Brewers the longest, was scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery in August due to shoulder issues. However, that month, he said he would no longer need the surgery.

Watch below: Brewers, Rays defy the odds to reach World Series with history at stake

Brewers, Rays defy the odds to reach World Series with history at stake

Below is the roster for the World Series.

Pitchers: Aaron Ashby, Shane Drohan, Robert Gasser, DL Hall, Kyle Harrison, Logan Henderson, Dustin May, Trevor Megill, Jacob Misiorowski, JoJo Romero, Antonio Senzatela, Abner Uribe, Brandon Woodruff

Infielders: Jake Bauers, David Hamilton, Joey Ortiz, Cooper Pratt, Brice Turang, Andrew Vaughn

Outfielders: Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, Luis Lara, Garrett Mitchell, Christian Yelich

Catchers: William Contreras, Gary Sánchez

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