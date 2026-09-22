Milwaukee Brewers playoffs: What to know about purchasing tickets

The Milwaukee Brewers are heading back to the MLB Postseason and tickets go on sale this week for their first playoff games.

As of Monday, the Brewers are likely headed straight to the National League Division Series and will have a bye for the Wild Card series. They can clinch a bye and home field advantage with a win over the Phillies or a loss by the Braves against the Reds on Tuesday.

Watch below: Milwaukee Brewers set a franchise record with 98 wins

Milwaukee Brewers set a franchise record with 98 wins

Tickets for the playoffs go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 12 p.m. CT. However, Wisconsin residents will have a chance to get single-game tickets early for both the Wild Card and NLDS.

Watch below: Brewers championship merch hits the shelves

Brewers championship merch hits the shelves

Residents can visit the Brewers website and purchase tickets for the playoffs.

Single-game tickets for the 2026 National League Championship Series and 2026 World Series will be available for purchase at a later date.

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