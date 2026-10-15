Milwaukee Brewers hosting watch party at American Family Field on Thursday night

The Milwaukee Brewers are hosting a watch party inside American Family Field on Thursday night for Game 4 of the NLCS with a chance for the Brew Crew to go to the World Series.

According to the Brewers, the party will start with parking lots opening at 4:30 p.m. and gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available at brewers.com/Postseason and cost $15. However, it includes a $10 loaded food and beverage credit and $1 MLB service fee. Net proceeds will go to the Brewers Community Foundation. Fans can purchase up to five tickets per person. Parking is $10 per vehicle.

Limited seats with the best views of the scoreboard are available. Fans will also be able to enjoy access to select food and beverage locations, retail, fan activities and more.

Watch below: Brewers fans celebrate game three win, one victory away from World Series

Brewers fans celebrate game three win, one victory away from World Series

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