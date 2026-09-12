Milwaukee Brewers clinch postseason spot in dominant 20-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds

MILWAUKEE, WI. — The Milwaukee Brewers have officially punched their ticket to the postseason, keeping their winning momentum alive with a commanding 20-0 shutout victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

This milestone marks the club's eighth playoff appearance in the last nine seasons.

The offensive surge was highlighted by explosive second and fifth innings, during which the Brewers tallied 14 of their 20 runs to secure the decisive win.

William Contreras had 6 RBIs in his five at-bats. A highlight of the night came from Garrett Mitchell with a grand slam in the bottom of the 5th, extending the lead to 17-0.

Hear Mitchell Talk About the Moment Below

The Brewers are now 10 games ahead of the Chicago Cubs, who are in the second spot in the NL Central.

For fans looking to watch the postseason run, the organization says they will announce ticket availability later in September.

