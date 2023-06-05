Milwaukee Admirals ready for do-or-die Game 6

Summer hockey? The Milwaukee Admirals love it.

"It's June, and we got our boots on playing hockey so it's very exciting," Karl Taylor says.

Taylor says many of his players had leases come up on June 1. But the other problem? Just staying out of the way.

"I think what happens at this time of the year is you can, you can over-coach sometimes. You gotta stay away from that," Taylor says. "You have to make sure, the players right now are like changing apartments. Leases are coming up. All the things behind the scenes to make it chaotic happen for the players at this level at this time of the season. So, there's a lot of reasons for them to be distracted. Players are going to win or lose at this time of the year. The coaches? If we can fold into the hedge, kind of like Homer Simpson, and get out of the way, and make sure just let the players do their thing, We're gonna be in a good spot," Taylor says.

As with the ebbs and flows of the postseason, the Admirals have played Devin Cooley at goalie in this series more than Yaroslav Askarov.

"Asky's played a lot of hockey this year. Probably more than he's ever played in his life," Taylor says. "And Cooley's come in and done a good job, got us those two wins. So we've got lots of options there and Dave is very comfortable with either goalie as I am. And we'll see what we end up doing as we move forward."

Part of Taylor's relaxation? He calls it grass therapy. Mowing his lawn on an off day. Karl, I feel you there my man.

