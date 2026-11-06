Middleton and Hamilton boys volleyball set for Championship rematch

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (TMJ4) — The defending champions in Middleton took on Mukwonago.

The Indians kept it close in every set but the Cardinals soar in three to make it back to the state title game.

Middleton sweeps Mukwonago as they are back in the State Title game #WIAA https://t.co/VgLoQdUDN6 — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) November 5, 2026

"Going into the season, our first practice, our first team meeting, all the guys wrote on a post-it note what their personal goals were for the team this season, and every single person wrote down state championship," Middleton head coach Dylan Griffith said.

On the other court, its Arrowhead against Hamilton.

Hamilton got out to a 2-0 lead, but the Warhawks fought to win set three. The Chargers would seal it in four as we will see a rematch of the 2024 championship.

Hamilton defeats Arrowhead in 4 sets to advance to the State Title Game Hamilton vs Middleton is set for Friday #WIAA https://t.co/GLCxjqu5Ee — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) November 5, 2026

"I was watching that championship game from the stands with everyone. Now knowing that I actually have my chance to play and play against the same team, it feels really good. It motivates me a lot," Hamilton senior Corbin Meyer said.

"It's gonna take a lot, and I think that we're coming to the game very prepared and we're gonna watch a lot of film and we're gonna take away those tendencies and we're gonna do what we can," Hamilton senior Cole McCoy said.

The boys state championship game is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m.