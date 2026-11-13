Menomonee Falls/Hamilton girls swim prepares for state championship

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wisconsin (TMJ4) — Menomonee Falls/Hamilton co-op girls swim is diving toward the state title.

It's a goal they've set since the beginning of the season.

"We've had it on our big board the whole season to three peat as conference champs. Take the sectional title," head coach Matt Kopp said.

"We're making history. We're sectional champions this year, which is really exciting to win. So it's really meaningful to be a part of this team," senior Ally Gordon said.

During state title week, the team cheers on their teammate. Senior Emily Scargill holds a signing day to continue swimming at Florida Atlantic.

"I've been swimming my whole life. I've been swimming since I was six years old, so I feel like just continuing my love for the sport is just going to be amazing, and doing it with a new team and new people will be great too," Scargill said.

Shahji Adam

"She was the mother duck to all of these freshmen that came in and showed them the ropes, showed them what this team is about, what high school swimming is about," Kopp said.

These swimmers have been with each other since they were eight years old. Despite being a co-op team, it doesn't affect the bond they've made.

"Two schools, one team, I think that's really special and it says a lot about our team culture," Gordon said.

"We have different school days, different classes, different teachers, so being able to like bond over that and be like, oh this is what happened in our school, oh well this is what happened to our school, it kind of keeps it diverse and varies a lot," Scargill said.

With the team having 15 seniors have 15 freshman, they understand that the state meet is one last ride and will miss each other.

"The jokes that we have and how much fun we have at practices, I think we're really unique that way that we're able to balance a fun environment while also working hard," Gordon said.

"The tears haven't started yet, but I know these last couple of meets, especially for swimmers, coaches, parents, we're going to feel it. We're going to miss these girls," Kopp said.

The Division 2 state championships will be held on Friday, while Division 1 will be on Saturday.