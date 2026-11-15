MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (TMJ4) — For the fifth time, Marquette volleyball clinches at least a share of the Big East regular season championship.

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Marquette Volleyball wins a share of the Big East regular season title

"I mean it obviously feels amazing like that's like something we've been talking about and that was our goal since like August since the first time we like grew up together and I feel like we've had such a special group this year," senior Julia Stanev said.

Marquette Volleyball are Big East regular season champions! They share the title with Creighton unless the Bluejays lose on Sunday #MarquetteVB #WeAreMarquette https://t.co/kwdaTZeDUQ — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) November 15, 2026

Prior to their sweep of St. John's, the Golden Eagles honor Julia Stanev and Lauren Young for senior night. This is a young team and head coach Tom Mendoza tells me how important their leadership has been.

"So much of our team has never played college volleyball, so Julie to and Lauren to be able to uh provide a little bit of that older leadership is, we desperately needed it and they've done a great job of it," Mendoza said.

"Personally, like having this like international perspective and knowing what the freshmen, the international ones...everyone has had to sacrifice to be here and like obviously leaving home or just like a lot of things, and like choosing to be at Marquette, it's like so special, and we're like each others family," Stanev said.

Marquette celebrates the win and now shifts their focus towards the Big East championship tournament, where they look to make a deep run.

"Keep focused on getting better, keep coaching, keep trying to improve, and the fact that we feel like we're doing that in November is incredibly exciting. I think we can get better before conference tournament. I think we can get better before NCAA tournament, and so to be able to have this success while still feeling like there's room for us to improve is really exciting," Mendoza said.

The Big East conference tournament will start on November 21 in Omaha.