Marquette sendoff, Kolek update on NCAA's.

And they're off!

Shaka Smart says Tyler Kolek will play with that oblique injury when Marquette hits the floor against Western Kentucky in Indy on Friday afternoon, but how much remains to be seen?

"Whenever you, you know reintegrate a player back into your lineup that's been such a focal point but then has missed several games? That's an adjustment," Marquette Head Coach Shaka Smart says. "You know, it's an adjustment for the other players. It's an adjustment for Tyler. It's an adjustment for our coaches. It's a good adjustment. It's one we wanna make. But we have to be intentional and understand that we're not the exact same team."

Marquette will hold an open practice on Thursday. They take on the Hilltoppers at 1 p.m. on Friday.

