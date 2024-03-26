Marquette releases new 'Sweet 16' merchandise ahead of NC State matchup

It's a sweet time to cheer on the Marquette men's basketball team.

Students can now wear their pride with the new 'Sweet 16' merchandise at the spirit shop on campus.

Larry Birkett, director of retail and licensing for Marquette, joined TMJ4 News at 4 to discuss the new 'Sweet 16' merchandise.

We're just 3 days out from Marquette's showdown against the 11th-seeded North Carolina state wolfpack in the Sweet Sixteen.

TMJ4's live coverage starts Thursday at 4 p.m.

Tip-off for Friday night's game is at 6:09 p.m.

