Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Marquette releases new 'Sweet 16' merchandise ahead of NC State matchup

Marquette releases new 'Sweet 16' merchandise ahead of North Carolina matchup.
Posted at 4:59 PM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 17:59:31-04

It's a sweet time to cheer on the Marquette men's basketball team.

Students can now wear their pride with the new 'Sweet 16' merchandise at the spirit shop on campus.

Larry Birkett, director of retail and licensing for Marquette, joined TMJ4 News at 4 to discuss the new 'Sweet 16' merchandise.

We're just 3 days out from Marquette's showdown against the 11th-seeded North Carolina state wolfpack in the Sweet Sixteen.

TMJ4's live coverage starts Thursday at 4 p.m.

Tip-off for Friday night's game is at 6:09 p.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Women's History Month