Marquette reacts to Shaka Smart extension: 'Right person, you move on it'

MILWAUKEE — With Marquette head coach Shaka Smart getting a contract extension through 2030, it's the old adage.

When you have the right person, why wait even just a couple of years into his tenure here with the Golden Eagles?

"To get a chance to be here with Stevie Mitchell, Kam Jones, Tyler Kolek, Oso Iguadaro, David Joplin, all the guys on our team, and then the guys that make up our coaching staff, to have this as a job and to get a chance to be a part of it and have the opportunity to do it for a lot longer here is really special," Shaka Smart says.

"If you've reached a spot where you're really confident you've got the right person identified, you move on it. At least I believe that's the right thing to do. This is one of the easier decisions I think that I've had to make. We obviously went through a search two years ago. Blessed to have had Shaka come up through that search and take this job. And two years later you just feel even better about it all," Marquette Athletic Director Bill Scholl says.

Also in the offseason, Marquette will have a trip planned to Italy in early August.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip