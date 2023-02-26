Marquette outlast DePaul for their slice of the Big East

It wasn't the total domination that the Marquette Golden Eagles were looking for, but it was enough to get the job done again DePaul.

The second worst team in the Big East, the Blue Demons were less than spectacular in the first half. As Kam Jones opened with back to back threes and would have 18 points by halftime.

It looked like Shaka Smart and his team would be nailing the coffin before the 12 minute mark in the second half, however, DePaul managed a revive themselves to make it an interesting last two minutes filled with countless substitutions and visits to the free-throw line.

As beautiful and ugly Marquette played Saturday night, none of it matters Sunday morning. A win is a win and at this point in the season, everyone wakes up feeling 0-0.

With a share of the Big East Regular Season Title, the next goal for the Golden Eagles is to beat Butler Tuesday to keep the whole thing to themselves.

Tyler Kolek, said "No one knew what we would be at the beginning of the season."

We all now know what they can be, it's up to this young and inexperienced team to live up to the occasion. It might not be March, but despite being the No. 10 in the nation, the Golden Eagles should very much be in survive and advance mode.

