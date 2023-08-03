Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Marquette Men's Basketball team holds open practice ahead of Italy tour

DSC04796.JPG
TMJ4
DSC04796.JPG
Posted at 9:45 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 22:45:51-04

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette Men's Basketball team held an open practice Wednesday before taking off on a tour of Italy.

They will visit Rome, Milan, and the Italian Riveria. They will compete with local professional teams along the way.

The Golden Eagles season opener is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 6. They will host Northern Illinois at Fiserv Forum.

See pictures from the open practice below.

DSC04811.JPG
DSC04778.JPG
DSC04715.JPG
DSC04684.JPG
DSC04695.JPG
IMG_7180.jpg
IMG_7176.jpg
DSC04796.JPG

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device