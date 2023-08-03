Marquette Men's Basketball team holds open practice ahead of Italy tour

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette Men's Basketball team held an open practice Wednesday before taking off on a tour of Italy.

They will visit Rome, Milan, and the Italian Riveria. They will compete with local professional teams along the way.

The Golden Eagles season opener is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 6. They will host Northern Illinois at Fiserv Forum.

See pictures from the open practice below.

