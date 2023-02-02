Marquette men's basketball says it's all about the EGB (energy giving behaviors)

At Marquette, everyone plays. The loudest do it without taking a single shot.

"This is probably the most connected team I've been on. They are the ones that score all the points, and we are there to do whatever we can to support those guys," says Michael Kennedy, senior Golden Eagle from Mequon.

Technically, known as the 'scout' team, it doesn't really matter what you or anyone outside the building call them.

"Always yelling your number, your last name, about how you're a water boy and stuff like that. But I fully embrace it. I love it," says Jonah Lucas, freshman Golden Eagle from Indiana.

Knowing their importance in the Golden Eagles program is the only recognition they require.

"We've got five guys in green pennies, and we're running the opposing team's offense, and that's huge preparation for the game," says Kennedy.

"It's the stuff that they don't see that we love. Whether it's scout team or I come in and get extra shots with Ben. I don't need the spotlight," says Jake Ciardo, freshman Golden Eagle from Germantown.

Not measured in makes or misses, on the bench, it's all about EGB.

"EGB stands for energy giving or generating behaviors. That constitutes as high fives, chest bumps, floor slaps, anything that can provide energy to everyone else. It's really just focusing on trying to pour into your teammates," says Jonah.

Naturally overflowing at Fiserv Forum, on the road, EGB might as well be gold.

"They're not as nice as you think they are. We sit close to those fans too, so they have some choice words for us. So we have to block that out and pour into our guys," says Ciardo.

With the best teammates in the business, it's no wonder Marquette sits at the top of the Big East standings.

"Everyone just plays for each other. I mean, everyone has individual goals, but the team goal comes first. That's something that I haven't really experienced to this level that we are experiencing this year with this team," says Kennedy.

Proof that the biggest assist in basketball isn't a pass. It's picking up the phone, or in simple words, a teammate.

"Gotta pick up the phone, answer the call, pick me up," says Lucas.

