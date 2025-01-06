Marquette guard Sean Jones will take redshirt this season after tearing his ACL in January 2024

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette guard Sean Jones will sit out this entire season and take a redshirt as he continues his comeback from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Jones hasn’t played since injuring his right knee in a 69-62 loss to Butler on Jan. 10, 2024. He underwent surgery two weeks later.

Marquette coach Shaka Smart said at the end of November that Jones had progressed to the point that he was participating in five-on-five practice drills.

School officials said Jones will have two seasons of eligibility remaining when he returns to action.

Jones, a 5-foot-10 guard from Columbus, Ohio, averaged 5.8 points, 2 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 16.3 minutes in 16 games last season. He played 33 games in 2022-23 and averaged 3.6 points, 1.1 assists and 12.2 minutes.

The seventh-ranked Golden Eagles (13-2, 4-0 Big East) host Georgetown (12-2, 3-0) on Tuesday.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip