Marquette Golden Eagles host open practice at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Marquette's open practice was underway Wednesday evening.

The open practice is a chance to see the Golden Eagles on the court.

TMJ4's Ashley Washburn joined us live at Fiserv Forum.

WATCH the video at the top of this article for more.

Ashley will have an updated report on this story at 10 p.m. on TMJ4 News.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip