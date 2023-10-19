Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Marquette Golden Eagles host open practice at Fiserv Forum

Marquette open practice underway at Fiserv Forum
fiserv forum
Posted at 7:41 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 20:41:47-04

MILWAUKEE — Marquette's open practice was underway Wednesday evening.

The open practice is a chance to see the Golden Eagles on the court.

TMJ4's Ashley Washburn joined us live at Fiserv Forum.

WATCH the video at the top of this article for more.

Ashley will have an updated report on this story at 10 p.m. on TMJ4 News.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device