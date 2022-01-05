Watch
Marquette ends skid by trouncing No. 16 Providence 88-56

Aaron Gash/AP
Marquette's Darryl Morsell looks to shoot against Providence's Jared Bynum (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Darryl Morsell, Jared Bynum
Posted at 5:34 AM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 06:34:04-05

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Justin Lewis had a career-high 23 points plus 11 rebounds as Marquette broke out of its slump with an 88-56 blowout of No. 16 Providence that snapped the Friars’ eight-game winning streak.

Marquette (9-6, 1-3 Big East) emphatically ended its four-game skid by scoring 20 straight points late in the first half.

The Golden Eagles’ lead never dropped below 20 throughout the second half.

That represented a major reversal of fortune for Marquette.

The Golden Eagles had faced double-digit deficits in the second half of each of their first three Big East games.

