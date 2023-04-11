Looking ahead to the Badgers football season

MADISON, Wis. — Just the second time this spring the Badgers are outdoors, inside Camp Randall for practice. The first thing we noticed? Tempo, tempo, tempo. It's up.

Lance Allan: "Is that what you noticed from moment one in a Luke Fickell practice?"

Chimere Dike: "No doubt, today was up-tempo, it was hot too for the first time. We're definitely getting into shape and we're prepared for the speed we're going to play at as anybody in the country so it's definitely something we can use to our advantage."

Joe Brunner: "Very fast pace, faster than anything I've ever done, but the offense allows you to go fast-paced. It allows you to go fast, you know what you're doing at all times. That means you play fast, and if you make a mistake, you do it at a hundred miles per hour. It makes us all better, it makes the defense better as well. They won't see an offense like this in the Big Ten. It's extremely fast. I love it."

VIDEO | Web exclusive interview with 'Voice of the Badgers' Matt Lepay

Wisconsin Badgers start spring training

Lance: "Tempo, tempo, tempo, it just seems like it's up a notch. What do you notice out there."

Hunter Wohler: "You said right there. It's fast. It's non-stop go, go, go, and that's what we need. When you get to the game you need to be conditioned, you need to be able to think on the fly, when stuff's moving fast and you're kind of in a panic. That's what the coaches are forcing us to do. This is exactly what we need."

The first time that you, the general public can see this team up close and personal? April 22nd, the launch.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip