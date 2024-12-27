Longtime sportscaster Greg Gumbel dies at 78

Sportscaster Greg Gumbel has died at 78 after a battle with cancer, according to a statement from his family posted by CBS.

The family said he passed away surrounded by "much love" and that he faced his battle with cancer with stoicism, grace, and positivity.

Gumbel worked in the sports broadcasting industry for more than 50 years. He was known for his iconic voice, as well as for hosting College Basketball on CBS and anchoring NFL coverage.

You can read the family's full statement below.

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, Greg Gumbel. He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace, and positivity. He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten. Greg's memory will forever be treasured by his family, dearest friends, colleagues and all who loved him. -Marcy & Michelle Gumbel

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error