MADISON, Wis. — For Mallory Lindert, a dream two years in the making came true as she watched her daughter Alaina and son Brant both compete for a state championship.

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Built-in Best Friends: Lomira siblings achieve state title dream

"Yeah, it's unbelievable. We can't believe we're here, and it feels like we're in a dream, to be honest with you," Mallory said.

The Lomira Lions captured the Division 6 state championship at Camp Randall Stadium, with both siblings playing key roles on the team. Alaina's path to the football field started when the team needed help.

"We needed another defensive lineman for JV and she happened to be in the right place at the right time and they scooped her up for the team," Mallory said.

Brant, on the other hand, didn't want to play football at first — until his sister joined.

"I told him that I'd play and word got around school and he just, he told my mom like 20 minutes later he texted her, he's like, I'm playing," Alaina said.

"If she was playing, like I kind of had to. I mean everyone wanted me to and they were just saying that I, I mean they really just wanted me to play, so I had to go out if she was, and she was kind of my ride to football every day, so," Brant said.

With Alaina a senior, this was the last time both siblings will play together — a moment the whole family will cherish.

"It's meant a lot to both of us. My daughter's a senior, so it's exciting to see her through her two years of playing football, and it'll be fun to watch my son for another two years," Alaina and Brant's father Dale Lindert said.

Alaina said the memory will last a lifetime.

"Be able to tell our kids about it forever. I'm excited. I get to win a championship with my brother, built-in best friend. I couldn't be more excited," Alaina said.

Brant agreed.

"For sure built-in best friend on that one. I mean, best friend's growing up forever, but it's unreal," Brant said.

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