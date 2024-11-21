Lomira defeats Grantsburg in WIAA State Championship

Lomira (12-2) beat Grantsburg (12-2) in the second game of the 2024 WIAA state high school football championships 26-19, taking home their school's first State Championship.

Their victory comes less than a week after the Lomira Lions defeated Belleville High School by a score of 36-0, on Friday, Nov. 15.

The game came down to the wire after Grantsburg converted a field goal late in the fourth quarter to cut Lomira's lead to 7.

Lomira recovered Grantsburg's onside kick attempt and ran out the clock to end the game.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error