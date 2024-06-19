Local swimmer Maggie Wanezek heads to the 2024 Olympic trials.

Maggie Wanezek got a sendoff worthy of an Olympian, on the way to Indy for the Trials.

"I'm just really excited for it," Maggie Wanezek says. "I think going into the last Trials a few years ago? Being one of the younger ones there, I didn't really know what to expect. But being around the same people I've raced for years now and being friends with a lot of them? I think I'm just going to have a lot of fun."

Doing laps, in the early mornings for her Elmbrook Club. and like most swimmers, this teen knows the work involved.

"Obviously yes we're here at like six in the morning, every day," Wanezek says. "Some of the sets are really really hard. But again, just having that team atmosphere."

Her second appearance at the USA Olympic Trials, inside Lucas Oil Stadium, will be unlike any other.

"It's gonna be something that I've never done before," Wanezek says. "It's gonna be a really cool experience. I'm really excited to see it. I've already seen some pictures and videos of it. But yeah, I'm super excited about it. It looks really cool."

But now this multiple-time champion at Brookfield East, wants to rep USA and Wisconsin? Well, that's driving Maggie.

"It would mean a lot, honestly," Wanezek says. "I've done it once before at the Junior Pan-Pacs and it was just the coolest experience. Even a few years ago, we had maybe only two or three people going to the Trials. And now having a whole handful of them? I think it's going to be really, just cool."

Maggie Wanezek was recently named the player of the year at the Milwaukee High School Sports Awards by the Journal Sentinel. She won ten individual event state titles.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error