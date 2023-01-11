Local speedskater Jordan Stolz breaks four track records at Pettit Center

MILWAUKEE — If there was a perfect pair in speedskating, it would be Jordan Stolz and the Pettit Center.

"There's no pressure really because I skate this track every single day. So I know exactly how I'm going to enter the turn and everything and it usually turns out well," says Stolz, 2022 Olympian long-track speedskater and Wisconsin native.

By turning out well, Stolz means setting four new track records at this year's U.S. Championships. Held in Milwaukee at the Pettit, Stolz admits he doesn't care much about the time as long as he's improving.

"That's all I'm trying to focus on is skating. Even if I am breaking the records, nothing comes with that instead of doing it and maybe some confidence. I'm not going to consider myself full field in skating. I am still going to try and get better," says Stolz.

One thing Stolz won't shy away from is that the next time he touches Olympic ice, he wants to do more than leave a good impression.

"Last Olympics [you] were getting the experience. This Olympics [you] will medal and should win a medal," asked TMJ4's Delaney Brey.

"I think it will of that way, and yeah that's what I will be thinking and hopefully it will happen," says Stolz.

With three years before the next winter games, Stolz is well aware that on the ice time flies.

"What needs to happen in the next three years?" asked Brey.

"Just get stronger, and gain more experience. Even though I have a decent amount now, you can never have enough. So just keep building it up and over the course of three years. I think it should be fine leading into the next games," says Jordan.

That said, there will always be time to pause and invite other pairs of skates to join him on the ice.

"I mean the sport obviously doesn't get enough publicity as it should because, in my opinion, it's a really cool sport. There's a lot of talent too. So I think helping out getting some kids going in it is good too," says Stolz.

Because the only thing better than receiving a gold medal would be looking to your right and your left and seeing nothing but red, white, and blue.

"I mean if I don't do this, there could still be a great starter, but this increases the chances which is what we are trying to do is get us skaters really good again," says Stolz.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip