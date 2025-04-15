Local and state leaders seek $1.25M to support public safety during NFL Draft in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — With just days to go before the NFL Draft descends on Green Bay, local and state officials are calling on the state legislature to approve a $1.25 million funding package to help cover public safety costs during the massive, multi-day event.

At a press conference on Monday at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, leaders from across the region highlighted the importance of state financial support to ensure the cost doesn’t fall solely on local taxpayers.

Watch: Leaders push for $1.2M in public safety funding for NFL Draft:

Leaders push for $1.2M in public safety funding for NFL Draft

“My goal is to have the state play an appropriate role in an incredible economic development and tourism effort,” said State Rep. David Steffen (R-Howard).

The proposal would reimburse agencies across Brown County for the cost of law enforcement and emergency response tied to the Draft, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors and generate an estimated $94 million economic impact for the region.

Breakdown of Proposed Funding:

· $75,000 – Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department

· $200,000 – Green Bay Metro Fire Department

· $475,000 – Green Bay Police Department

· $500,000 – Brown County Sheriff’s Department

Steffen added that while local agencies will still shoulder some of the costs, it's only fair for the state to pitch in, especially since much of the economic benefit will stretch beyond Brown County.

“Over two-thirds of the economic development of the NFL Draft is going to be felt outside of Brown County,” Steffen said. “That’s why we’re asking the state to cover two-thirds of the public safety expenses.”

Officials say the funding request is capped at $1.25 million, and they’re confident the legislature will approve it in time.

“We can’t guarantee the Packers will have a quality first, second, or third-round draft,” Steffen said, “but we can certainly guarantee that we’re going to make Brown County as safe as possible.”

