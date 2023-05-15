Lannon Stoneman has a new mascot: Goldfish takes over the dugout

When the Lannon Stonemen take the field, they look like an ordinary little league team. But this roster has a very unusual mascot.

"Carter had the idea to have a fish as a team mascot, so we just did it," says Liam.

A spontaneous purchase, yes.

"We were just out to lunch one day, in between games, and like Archer said there was an aquarium next door," says August.

The team did do some serious recruiting before offering the job to a goldfish.

"They were the cheapest. So we decided to go with that and the cheapest tank," says Chase.

After short negotiations with Stoney's agent, he suited up for his first game hours later.

"Oh yeah, the first couple of games we had him, we were doing really well with him," says August.

"We had a tournament, and it was like our first game with him, and we went to the championship," says Liam.

Still tank surfing, Stoney is getting to know all of his teammates.

"A couple of us on the team have fish tanks. Liam took it the first couple of days and then Chase is going to take it tonight," says Archer.

Stoney the goldfish plans on being with the team all season long. As long as like any athlete, he stays healthy.

"I think so. As long as he doesn't die on us, I think we're good," says Archer.

