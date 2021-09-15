Kwik Trip to sponsor 2022 NASCAR Cup Series at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Kwik Trip will be the new sponsor for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America next year.

The race will be called the Kwik Trip 250 presented by Jockey Made in America. It'll be held July 3, 2022, though official start times and broadcast details have yet to be announced.

FILE - Fans watch the Bucyrus 200 NASCAR Nationwide series race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wi., in this Saturday, June, 19, 2010, file photo. For all its history, Road America only hosted NASCAR's premier series once before, when Tim Flock won a rainy Grand National event back in 1956. That changes Sunday on the Fourth of July -- a coup for a facility that bills itself as "America's national park for speed" but until this year couldn't land a Cup date.

“The opportunity to partner with a NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America is a thrill as race fans across Wisconsin and the Midwest flock to Elkhart Lake for this premier event," said Mark Meisner, Kwik Trip’s director of marketing and advertising, in a press release. "NASCAR fans are some of the most enthusiastic in all of sports; we look forward to sharing in the excitement next summer.”

Jockey International was this year's sponsor. Learn more about the race on Road America's website.

