Kwik Trip to sponsor 2022 NASCAR Cup Series at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Kwik Trip will be the new sponsor for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America next year.
The race will be called the Kwik Trip 250 presented by Jockey Made in America. It'll be held July 3, 2022, though official start times and broadcast details have yet to be announced.
“The opportunity to partner with a NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America is a thrill as race fans across Wisconsin and the Midwest flock to Elkhart Lake for this premier event," said Mark Meisner, Kwik Trip’s director of marketing and advertising, in a press release. "NASCAR fans are some of the most enthusiastic in all of sports; we look forward to sharing in the excitement next summer.”
Jockey International was this year's sponsor. Learn more about the race on Road America's website.