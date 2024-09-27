Kohler native Joe Wolf dies at 59; played for North Carolina, several NBA teams

Joe Wolf, who starred in basketball for Kohler High School, then went on to play in college for North Carolina, followed by an NBA career during which he played for several teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks, has died.

In 1987, Wolf was named Wisconsin's all-time greatest high school basketball player in a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel poll and played with Michael Jordan at the University of North Carolina.

Wolf was serving as an assistant for the Bucks’ G League team, the Wisconsin Herd. Joe Wolf was 59 years old.

Morry Gash/AP Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Joe Wolf is seen Monday, Sept. 28, 2009, in St. Francis, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Milwaukee Bucks released a statement on X after the news of his passing. You can read their full statement below:

