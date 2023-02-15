KK Arnold honored with McDonald's jersey

Germantown high school officials surprised Kamorea "KK" Arnold with a replica jersey to celebrate her selection to the McDonald's All-American team.

The jersey will be displayed at the school for years to come. Arnold received the jersey before Germantown's game against Sussex Hamilton Tuesday.

Arnold, a point guard, has committed to play college basketball at the University of Connecticut, a powerhouse in the women's game. She averages 23.5 points and 7.5 assists per game.

Arnold is the fourth Wisconsin female to be named to play in the prestigious McDonald's All-American game, which pits the top high school players in the nation. She was selected from a group of 722 nominees across the country.

The game will be held on March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

