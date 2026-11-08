Kettle Moraine Lutheran volleyball falls to Xavier in State Championship game

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (TMJ4) — For the Division Two title, the Chargers of Kettle Moraine Lutheran taking on Xavier.

The Chargers found themselves down two sets to zero. But, they battled back to win set three.

It all came down to set four, the Chargers kept it close but Xavier pulls off the win be crowned state champions.

This was the first Chargers team to make a state title appearance since 2018. Not the result they wanted, but a historic season for the program.

"I had a lot of goals starting my senior year and one of them was just to get to stay like this is probably the best team I've been a part of here at Kettle," senior Ana Degner said.

"Just really appreciate that it was my senior year that I got to be here and play with these girls and just really proud of the work we did," Degner said.

"Everybody wanted to be there and work hard and we all like put in the work and it was just a really fun environment like all through the season — especially towards the end when we like knew we could do this and like pushed to the championship and we did that so I'm proud of every single one of our players," junior Mya Mayer said.