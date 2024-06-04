Kettle Moraine girls chasing history in first WIAA lacrosse season

WALES — The Kettle Moraine Lasers cemented itself as a football school winning the Division 1 State Championship in 2022.

However, a new dynasty is quickly building inside the walls of Culver's Stadium.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) unanimously passed a proposal in December 2022 to sanction boys and girls lacrosse.

“We've always felt we're legitimate, but it's nice to finally get recognized by the state," boys head coach Ryan Cynkar said.

While the sport has been played in Wisconsin for several decades, it was only recognized as a club previously on high school campuses.

“It shows how much the sport's growing and that people are starting to see it for what it really is rather than just a club,” senior Camden Rappis said.

Rappis will play collegiately next year at Lewis University in Illinois.

While the road to state ended at sectionals for the Laser boys, losing to Middleton by one goal (11-10) Saturday, the school's girls' program is within arms reach of making history.

“Speaking for my whole team, we have worked day and night," senior attack Addyson Greenspan stated. "Ever since we were freshmen, we've been trying to get the school to state.”

With ten seniors on the team — one of which attends Badger High School — most of them grew up playing together in Kettle Moraine’s youth program.

“Coaching was a big part of growing the youth program, and we're reaping the rewards, to be honest," Lasers Girls head coach Mike Magill explained.

The Lasers are 19-2 this season. However, the team's two losses are against teams out of state: Gentry Academy (MN) and Lake Forest (IL).

“At the end of the day, it's we, not you," Greenspan explained about the team's motto. "We all just want to succeed and get to the end goal together.”

“To have this class and this group of kids who I've been with a lot of them for four years now – to be the first WIAA State Champions in Wisconsin for KM – that’d be huge," Magill added. "That’s like a dream come true.”

The Kettle Moraine girls program is one win away from booking its ticket to Sun Prairie for the first-ever WIAA Girls Lacrosse State Championship.

The Lasers play Muskego on Tuesday night in the sectional final at 7 p.m.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error