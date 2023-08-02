Kettle Moraine begins defense of Division 2 title

For the defending division two champs Kettle Moraine, the standard is set. But it’s not a topic of conversation. “You kind of just tell the team you haven’t earned anything,” says head coach Matt McDonnell. “That was last year’s senior class, last team. We’re a whole different team, whole different coaching staff. You guys have to earn it again.”

“New guys have huge responsibilities,” adds senior receiver Drew Wagner. “Honestly, the biggest thing is to put our heads down and work, because the whole offseason everybody was in the weight room. In the summer, they were on the field. Honestly, it was like ‘forget about last season.’ It was great, but we’re on a mission for this season”.

Kettle Moraine football, like many recent Lasers teams in all sports, is blessed with athletic talent.

“Sometimes you just have to sit and be wowed by the talent around you,” McDonnell admits. “The girls basketball team’s back-to-back state champs and then you watch the boys go to Kohl Center and make their run. It’s just an awesome group of kids. Girls soccer did awesome. I think six teams went to state from Kettle Moraine so just to sit and watch them is fun.”

And now it’s time for this Lasers team to build its own identity.

“Every year we’re going to be a top-10, top-20 team,” McDonnell says. “In this conference (Classic Eight), that gets you maybe two wins at best. It’s a gauntlet every week and the kids and coaches have to embrace it. No doubt, we get to the playoffs we have Camp Randall expectations.”

“No days off, but we like that,” Wagner says. “I hope other teams took those days off because we’re ready to play. We’ve been working our tails off and so many good players have stepped up and are doing great. I’m super excited for the season.”

The Lasers open the season at home on August 18th against Racine Horlick.

