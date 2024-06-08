Kenosha's Melvin Gordon returns to Wisconsin with great Badgers memories

When the name Melvin Gordon comes up, you think of his picture postcard moment.

A record-setting 408 rushing yards for the Badgers against Nebraska, a decade ago.

"It was a lot of memories in that game, man," Gordon said. "Especially snow on the ground. It was perfect. The fans chanting my name. That was like the first time like that had ever happened to where I heard it. It was too much."

Gordon is back in Wisconsin this weekend to reunite with teammates James White and Travis Frederick, attend the grand opening of the Car Gallery, and sign autographs at a dealership Melvin and his uncle both own.

"You sign that scholarship to come here, whatever that is. And you come here and you become a Badger? We're brothers. Whether we played or not," Gordon said. "You know, I saw JJ Watt in Arizona, and I never got to play with JJ Watt. Obviously you know, Derek is the one I had a relationship with, but you know, when I saw JJ, it was kind of like we were close as hell."

White has 3 Super Bowl rings with the Patriots; does Melvin tell his friend he has one?

"Nah, because then he reminds me he has 3 so I kind of leave those conversations alone," Gordon said. "He should have been MVP in one of those. We don't have to go deep into that."

Right now the running back is a free agent, but last year he was signed by the Ravens on July 20th. He watches his home state Packers, and Jordan Love, with interest.

"I'm excited to see what the Packers got this year, honestly," Gordon said. "It would be nice if I went there. You know I know they got Josh Jacobs, which is, he's a phenomenal back. Always wanted that, but we'll see."

But there's no doubt he's staying in shape.

"Knew I'd be on camera, you know so I'm trying to look good a little bit man," Gordon flexed and said with a laugh. "You know what I'm saying, not crazy you know?"

Melvin Gordon is a 9-year NFL veteran. The Kenosha native hopes for two more years, at age 31.

