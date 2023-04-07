Kenosha native forges gold in his own backyard

KENOSHA, Wis. — When Joseph White decided to attend and compete at Carthage College, winning national championships was the last thing on his mind.

“I came here so I could compete and have fun. Obviously, winning is part of having fun. I did not think I’d win at this level. No," says White, junior thrower and Kenosha native.

But as the young thrower grew strong, his throws went farther.

"Strength plays a big factor, but your form plays an even bigger factor. Because if you don’t know how to use your body well, your strength won’t take you as far as you can go," says White.

White began to see the distance between himself and greatness shrink with each competition.

“On the national list, just watching myself climb higher, and to see how high I became seeded. That’s when it clicked in my mind that I had the potential to do something great here," says White.

Dominate indoor and outdoor, White has thrown hammer, discuss throw, weight throw, and shot put at an elite level. Every event, he competes against one person only.

"I think that’s always the mindset for me. Thinking about how I can better myself. I’m always thinking about 'can I throw it out farther,'" says White.

Eventually, beating himself turned from personal best into national championship titles.

“Finding that PR at the national meet, is a big accomplishment. I knew I was ready for it because I had a good practice that week and I’m just glad it worked out that way," says White.

Entering his junior outdoor season, the Kenosha native still has plenty he wants to improve on.

“Shot put is a lot of fun to throw. Hammer I’m not where I want to be yet with my technique. My freshman year and sophomore year I was only doing three turns. But if you can master the four turn and you’re good enough at it, that’s how you can take your skills to the next level and really knock it out there," says White.

With the community he grew up in, still the place he's thriving, it's clear White made the right decision three years ago.

“I have a lot of support around me from the community and from my parents too. But my high school, my coaches still support me and text me congratulations whenever stuff happens," says White. “You don’t have to go D1 to be good, you can be D3. What matters the most is putting your all into it."

As a Firebird, White will proudly continue to forge gold, in his own backyard.

